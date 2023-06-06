Church (Photo: Joe Pugliese)

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in downtown NASHVILLE will present a new exhibit, "ERIC CHURCH: Country Heart. Restless Soul," exploring the EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE artist's path to stardom. The exhibit, which traces CHURCH's beginnings as a late-night bar singer and songwriter to Country superstar, opens JULY 13th, and will run through JUNE of 2024. It is included with museum admission.

COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM CEO KYLE YOUNG said, "ERIC CHURCH has done it his way completely. His steadfast artistic vision and authenticity resonate deeply with audiences, and he continues to serve as an important collaborator and renegade role model for generations of Country music artists."

The exhibit will include musical instruments, song manuscripts, stage wear, tour memorabilia, awards, photographs, and more from CHURCH’s personal collection. In support of the exhibit, the museum will host a public program, "Writer's Round: The Songs of ERIC CHURCH,” on SATURDAY JULY 15th at 2:30p (CT) in the museum's FORD THEATER. Writers who have worked with CHURCH will perform and share stories about songs they wrote together.

« see more Net News