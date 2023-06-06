Singer and Gruss

NASHVILLE-based publishing company ENDURANCE MUSIC GROUP (EMG) has expanded its team with the addition of STEVEN SINGER as VP/Catalog Development and ADAM GRUSS as Label Royalties Manager, effective immediately. Both report to SVP MARK AHLBERG.

SINGER is a music industry veteran whose resume includes more than two decades at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP. He also spent time at NAXOS OF AMERICA and, most recently, at SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP as VP/Digital Strategy.

GRUSS got his start in royalties with RAZOR & TIE in 2014 while living in NEW YORK. The label was later picked up by CONCORD MUSIC GROUP, where he continued for six years, and which eventually led him to NASHVILLE. After a one-year stint in business management with TRI STAR SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT, his move to ENDURANCE marks his return to the world of label royalties.

AHLBERG said of SINGER, “STEVE’s background in both publishing and record label operations has immediately proven invaluable to our team. Our catalog of developed and acquired masters continues to grow, and we are excited to see STEVE bring extra focus and energy to that part of our business.” He continued, "ADAM’s extensive experience in label royalties, along with his attention to detail and obvious passion for the job, is exactly what our admin team needs right now. We are thrilled to have these two incredibly talented and enthusiastic music people join our growing ENDURANCE family.”

