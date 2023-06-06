Travis and Sexton

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk KIDO-A-K298CN/BOISE has picked up PREMIERE NETWORKS’ “THE CLAY TRAVIS & BUCK SEXTON SHOW” for 10a-1p (MT). The station has also shifted PREMIERE’s SEAN HANNITY to a live clearance 1-4p, and has moved PREMIERE’s GLENN BECK to evenings 7-10p. The syndicated DAVE RAMSEY show moves to weekends.

Morning host and Brand Manager KEVIN MILLER said, “In the world that we live in today, with the possibilities of world war and an upcoming presidential election, the addition of CLAY and BUCK along with SEAN HANNITY live will allow Idahoans to hear the news and talk about it as it happens. It’s great having all three talented hosts with IDAHO connections and values in the TREASURE VALLEY.”

