Tomlin

GRAMMY winner CHRIS TOMLIN and wife LAUREN’s non-profit foundation, "FOR OTHERS," in partnership with the TROUBADOUR GOLF & FIELD CLUB in Middle TENNESSEE and DISCOVERY LAND COMPANY FOUNDATION, raised over $12 million at the 2nd Annual Troubadour For Others Vision Gathering in May.



Over 30 celebrities from across sports and music participated in the benefit golf tournament and auction, including NATE BARGATZE, DREW BREES, KIRK HERBSTREIT, VINCE GILL, TYLER HUBBARD, SHAY MOONEY, GOLDEN TATE, TOBYMAC, BEN ROETHLISBERGER, CHRIS TOMLIN, and CARRIE UNDERWOOD, among many others.



“We’re once again blown away by both the generosity and passion of all who were a part of our 2023 celebrity golf tournament and vision gathering,” said FOR OTHERS Pres. DAVID NASSER. “Although we are only two years old, it felt like a homecoming as over 400 people united to do together what we could never do alone. The funds raised will allow us to push the gas pedal even harder as we serve AMERICA's vulnerable and help them find safe and loving homes."



"This year’s Troubadour For Others Vision Gathering exceeded our expectations in countless ways. What a day!” shared TOMLIN. “Best golf experience, incredible ladies’ gathering, and most of all, we witnessed an evening of laughter and heart that reached beyond our highest hopes. Because of the generosity of our guests, we’ll be able to fund even more adoptions than planned this year so that families can focus on welcoming their new child wholeheartedly without financial stress. I’m so sincerely grateful to everyone who attended and to those who chose to donate. You’re our heroes."



Proceeds will go to help improve the lives of vulnerable kids and families across the UNITED STATES.

