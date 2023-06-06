Final Nashville Show

Country Music Hall of Famer RONNIE MILSAP has announced his final NASHVILLE performance, OCTOBER 3rd at BRIDGESTONE ARENA. A star-studded lineup of more than 30 artist will join MILSAP in tribute and to celebrate his 50-plus year career.

In addition to MILSAP, artists already on board for the show include KELLY CLARKSON, LITTLE BIG TOWN, PARKER McCOLLUM, JUSTIN MOORE, SCOTTY McCREERY, TRACY LAWRENCE, RANDY HOUSER, SARA EVANS, LORRIE MORGAN, NEAL McCOY, BRELAND, PHIL VASSAR, TERRI CLARK, BAND OF HEATHENS, CHARLIE McCOY, and more to be announced soon.

MILSAP said, "I’m so excited about my last show in NASHVILLE at BRIDGESTONE ARENA and the amazing lineup of artists. This night will be so special for me and all the fans. I love NASHVILLE and the amazing career my fans have given me. 'I wouldn't have missed it for the world.'"

"We are thrilled to host the RONNIE MILSAP tribute concert," added BRIDGESTONE ARENA Chief Venues Officer DAVID KELLS. "With over 50 years of music and 40 #1 hits, this celebration is going to be something special. Thank you to the OUTBACK PRESENTS team for curating such an amazing event."

Tickets go on sale FRIDAY (6/9) at 10a (CT) through Ticketmaster.com.

« back to Net News