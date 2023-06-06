New Podcast

A new limited-run podcast from iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES tackles the issue of antisemitism. "HATE: MODERN ANTISEMITISM" is produced by STEVE GREGORY and JACOB GONZALEZ and features former Congressman and present AMERICAN JEWISH COMMITTEE CEO TED DEUTCH, with SIMON WIESENTHAL CENTER Assoc. Dean and Dir./Global Social Action Agenda Rabbi ABRAHAM COOPER among other guests.

PD ROBIN BERTOLUCCI said, “I, along with others, recently watched in horror as anti-Semitic protesters were seen making Nazi salutes to passersby on the 405 freeway. As broadcasters, it is our duty to educate and inform our listeners and this podcast brings attention to the unseemly underbelly of Antisemitism which is sadly alive and well online and in our communities."

« see more Net News