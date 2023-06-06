Partnering With EpochTV

SALEM MEDIA GROUP's SALEMNOW streaming platform and EPOCHTV, the streaming division of THE EPOCH TIMES, a newspaper associated with (but not technically owned by) the FALUN GONG, have reached a licensing and distribution agreement for EPOCHTV's documentary, "LEAVING CALIFORNIA: THE UNTOLD STORY."

SALEMNOW GM ROBERT ELLIS commented, “It’s a privilege to partner with THE EPOCH TIMES to offer their incredible film, 'LEAVING CALIFORNIA,' on SALEMNOW.”

« see more Net News