Distribution Deal Puts Epoch Times Documentary 'Leaving California' On SalemNow
SALEM MEDIA GROUP's SALEMNOW streaming platform and EPOCHTV, the streaming division of THE EPOCH TIMES, a newspaper associated with (but not technically owned by) the FALUN GONG, have reached a licensing and distribution agreement for EPOCHTV's documentary, "LEAVING CALIFORNIA: THE UNTOLD STORY."
SALEMNOW GM ROBERT ELLIS commented, “It’s a privilege to partner with THE EPOCH TIMES to offer their incredible film, 'LEAVING CALIFORNIA,' on SALEMNOW.”