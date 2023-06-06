Partnering With EpochTV

SALEMNOW, the streaming platform from SALEM MEDIA GROUP, and EPOCHTV, the streaming division of THE EPOCH TIMES, enter into a licensing and distribution agreement, making the feature-length documentary, "Leaving CALIFORNIA: The Untold Story," available on SALEMNOW for rental or purchase. This represents a first for EPOCHTV, which historically distributes its content exclusively on its own platform.

SALEMNOW GM ROBERT ELLIS commented, “It’s a privilege to partner with THE EPOCH TIMES to offer their incredible film, 'Leaving CALIFORNIA,' on SALEMNOW.”

Added "Leaving CALIFORNIA" host, writer and producer SIYAMAK KHORRAMI, “SALEMNOW’s rapid growth and success make them an ideal partner for us as we look to increase awareness about the critical issues we address in our film which are impacting communities beyond CALIFORNIA and we all need to be informed.”

The 70-minute feature-length film about the unprecedented mass exodus from CALIFORNIA takes viewers on an intimate journey of love, loss, tragedy and hope as residents face the prospect of leaving their beloved state. Available on SALEMNOW for $3.99 to rent or $6.99 to purchase.

