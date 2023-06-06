(L-R) Ricki & Zac

Ever consider livin' large in MUSIC CITY, USA? Listen up. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WRVW(107.5 THE RIVER)/NASHVILLE has a premiere opening for a live, local, morning show co-host.

PD JONATHAN SHUFORD told ALL ACCESS, "We're looking for a dynamic storyteller to pair with current pros RICKI SANCHEZ and ZAC WOODWARD to create can't miss radio in AMERICA's fastest growing city."

You heard the man... if you're creative, collaborative, and ready for the next step, send materials to jonathanshuford@iheartmedia.com asap!

