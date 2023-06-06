Fourth Of July Boy Band Special

THROWBACK BRANDS’ THROWBACK NATION RADIO, through its syndication partner, SKYVIEW NETWORKS, is bringing back the most nostalgic boy bands this FOURTH OF JULY with their holiday special, “Red, White & Boy Band," airing TUESDAY night, JULY 4th. The syndicated show will feature the audiences’ favorite boy bands of the ‘80s and ‘90s, including BACKSTREET BOYS, N’SYNC, NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK and more.

This one-night special will air across THROWBACK NATION RADIO affiliates and is available for additional markets on a first-come, first-served basis, pending market availability.

For additional information on bringing this special to your market, contact affiliation@skyviewsat.com or visit throwbacknationradio.com before JUNE 23rd.

