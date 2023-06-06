KAROL G

LATIN artist KAROL G has signed with INTERSCOPE RECORDS for her future recordings. She had been signed to UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATIN ENTERTAINMENT since 2016, with the release touting the new deal as “reaffirming her long-term relationship with UMG."

KAROL G, with a stadium tour planned this summer which will see her play THE ROSE BOWL in PASADENA, CA, has generated nearly 80 billion global music streams in her career.

This year, with her album, "Manana Sera Bonito," she became the first woman ever to debut at #1 on the BILLBOARD 200 with a SPANISH-language album. Her first album, "Unstoppable," debuted atop the LATIN ALBUMS chart.

She was VEVO’s most-viewed artist for the second consecutive year in 2022, with 2.76 billion views.

Commented INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M Chairman/CEO JOHN JANICK, “KAROL G is without a doubt one of the most powerful, creative and dynamic artists in the world. We are thrilled to welcome her into the IGA family and look forward to working with her and her team on the next phase of her incredible career.”

UMG Chairman/CEO SIR LUCIAN GRAINGE added, “Our partnership with KAROL and her team dates back to the beginning of her career, and it has been a thrilling journey filled with incredible music. She is simply one of the most exciting artists in popular music today and we’re honored she has chosen to deepen her partnership with UMG for many more years to come.”

INTERSCOPE EVP NIR SEROUSSI, who oversees the label's MIAMI operation, said, “KAROL is one of the most talented, driven and astute artists with whom I’ve ever worked. She brings with her a world-class team in NOAH ASSAD, JESSICA GIRALDO and RAYMOND ACOSTA, and we look forward to working with them to build upon Karol’s global legacy as an artist.”

KAROL G also noted: “'Manana Sera Bonito' marked a new era for me that came with many unforgettable milestones. I’m continuously amazed at the support my fans give me, which motivates me to deliver the best of me, and I’m certain that this partnership with Interscope and their incredible team will help us continue building and making history. I’m thrilled to see what’s to come.”

KAROL G's longtime manager, NOAH ASSAD concluded, “JOHN, NIR and the entire team at INTERSCPOE have built the only platform of its kind which will enable KAROL to serve her current fanbase while continuing to grow her audience around the world. We’re excited to get started with everyone there.”

