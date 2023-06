Changes

AUDACY has made a few Alternative programming adjustments following MONDAY's return of Alternative KITS (LIVE 105)/SAN FRANCISCO (NET NEWS 6/5).

RVP/Alternative Programming CHRISTINE MALOVETZ adds programming duties for WRXL (ALT 103.1)/RICHMOND. MALOVETZ continues to oversee WINS-HD2 (ALT 92.3-HD2)/NEW YORK and WDZH (ALT 98.7)/DETROIT.

Meanwhile, RVP/Alternative Programming ROSS MAHONEY swaps WRXL for KBZT (ALT 94.9)/SAN DIEGO. MAHONEY continues to oversee WSFS (104.3 THE SHARK)/MIAMI, WQMP (FM 101.9)/ORLANDO, and KRBZ (ALT 96.5)/KANSAS CITY.

Finally, RVP/Alternative Programming JOHN ALLERS relinquishes KBZT and adds KITS. ALLERS continues to oversee KVIL (ALT 103.7)/DALLAS, KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE, KNRK (94/7 FM)/PORTLAND, and KKDO (ALT 94.7)/SACRAMENTO.

