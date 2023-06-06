Ell (Photo: DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Country singer/songwriter and guitarist LINDSAY ELL has signed with CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING. The deal, which is effective immediately, includes a selection of ELL's future works.

The Canadian artist recently parted ways with STONEY CREEK RECORDS after 11 years. In addition to two #1 hits in her native CANADA, ELL scored a #1 U.S. hit with BRANTLEY GILBERT in 2019 for their Platinum certified collaboration, "What Happens in A Small Town." She is a member of the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION's Board of Directors, and is in her second season as host of "CANADA'S GOT TALENT."

"It feels amazing to be part of a team that is so engaged in creating a nurturing environment for all their writers," said ELL. "CONCORD is so team-focused, and from the moment I walked into that building, I felt like everyone had my back. I’m truly so excited to start this new chapter with this team!"

Added CONCORD's NASHVILLE-based SVP/A&R BRAD KENNARD, “LINDSAY [is] a dream partner for us at CONCORD in NASHVILLE. She has the obvious superstar voice, but also world-class songwriting, musicianship and production skills! We simply can’t wait to work with her across various creative outlets within CONCORD.”

« see more Net News