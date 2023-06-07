Same Ol'

PODTRAC has released its MAY 2023 ranking of the top 20 podcast publishers, top 20 podcasts, and top 5 podcast sales networks among participants in its measurement service, and not much has changed, with iHEARTPODCASTS again atop the publishers' chart, THE DAILY still leading the podcast chart, and the sales network chart with the same four entries in the same order as they have been since the chart's inception. 14 of the top 20 publishers saw their unique monthly audience increase from APRIL, while the unique monthly audience for the top 20 rose 1% from APRIL and 11% year-over-year. Total global downloads for the top 20 publishers increased 3% from APRIL and was flat year-over-year.

The rankings, ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

1. HEARTPODCASTS

2. WONDERY

3. NPR

4. NBC NEWS

5. NEW YORK TIMES

6. DAILY WIRE+

7. THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

8. BARSTOOL SPORTS

9. PRX

10. VOX MEDIA

11. PODCASTONE

12. FOX AUDIO NETWORK

13. PARAMOUNT

14. WNYC STUDIOS

15. CNN

16. BLAZE MEDIA

17. THIS AMERICAN LIFE

18. AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA

19. BBC

20. TED

The podcast rankings, which also include only shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

1. THE DAILY (last month #1)

2. DATELINE NBC (2)

3. MORBID (5)

4. UP FIRST (3)

5. NPR NEWS NOW (4)

6. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (6)

7. SMARTLESS (7)

8. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (8)

9. THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (10)

10. PARDON MY TAKE (9)

11. THIS AMERICAN LIFE (14)

12. THIS PAST WEEKEND (12)

13. MY FAVORITE MURDER (11)

14. 2 BEARS 1 CAVE WITH TOM SEGURA & BERT KREISCHER (13)

15. FOX NEWS HOURLY UPDATE (15)

16. CNN 5 THINGS (16)

17. THE MATT WALSH SHOW (--)

18. WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (17)

19. FRESH AIR (18)

20. TODAY, EXPLAINED (--)

The top podcast sales networks, ranked by unique monthly audience and, again, not including networks which did not opt into PODTRAC's measurement system for the full month:

1. WONDERY SALES NETWORK

2. ACAST

3. LIBSYN ADVERTISECAST

4. PODCASTONE SALES NETWORK

