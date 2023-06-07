Summertime Blues

WATERLOO MEDIA Triple A KGSR-HD2-K246BD (AUSTIN CITY LIMITS RADIO)/AUSTIN has announced the 32nd season of 'BLUES ON THE GREEN,' returning to the city’s ZILKER PARK on JULY 18th and 19th. In addition to all of the music, attendees will once again chose from all sorts of food and beverage vendors.

ACL RADIO PD JAY MICHAELS tells ALL ACCESS, “ACL RADIO delivers an incredible AUSTIN tradition of free music, family fun and incredible food! I’m so proud of this year’s soon-to-be-announced lineup representing the vibe, feel and diversity of AUSTIN.”

