Conservative small business group JOB CREATORS NETWORK's "MAIN STREET MATTERS" podcast is joining the SALEM PODCAST NETWORK TODAY (6/7). The twice-weekly show is hosted by JOB CREATORS NETWORK Pres./CEO ALFREDO ORTIZ and JOB CREATORS NETWORK FOUNDATION Pres. ELAINE PARKER.

“We are so happy to add a podcast to our lineup that talks to small business owners and entrepreneurs -- the lifeblood of the economy,” said SALEM SVP/Spoken Word PHIL BOYCE. “ALFREDO and ELAINE are two of the best voices out there in this space and will be able to help so many people grow and succeed.”

