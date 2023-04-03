Rucker

In what has become the unofficial kickoff to CMA FEST week, CAPITOL NASHVILLE's DARIUS RUCKER hosted his 14th annual "DARIUS And Friends" fundraising concert benefiting ST. JUDE CHILDRENS RESEARCH HOSPITAL on MONDAY night (6/5), with a sold-out crowd at NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM.

In addition to RUCKER, the nearly three-hour show included performances from JAKE OWEN, MEGAN MORONEY, VINCE GILL, JELLY ROLL, and HARDY. iHEARTMEDIA personalities WAYNE D and TAY HAMILTON hosted a live auction that featured items including autographed guitars, special golf experiences, and more. An online auction included many additional unique items that were available for bids. To date, the event has raised more than $3 million.

« see more Net News