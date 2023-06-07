Tupac (Photo: Hollywood Walk Of Fame)

The unveiling ceremony TODAY (6/7) for TUPAC SHAKUR's posthumous star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME will be emceed by iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop KRRL (REAL 92.3)/LOS ANGELES and PREMIERE NETWORKS' BIG BOY.

Accepting the star will be TUPAC’s sister, SEKYIWA “SET” SHAKUR. Speaking at the event is filmmaker ALLEN HUGHES, director of the docuseries "DEAR MAMA: THE SAGA OF AFENI AND TUPAC SHAKUR", now streaming on F/X and HULU.

HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME Producer ANA MARTINEZ said, "TUPAC SHAKUR was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary. This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come.... Surely, as one of L.A.'s own, TUPAC’s star will be added to the list of most visited stars."

