At a cocktail party last night (6/6) in NASHVILLE, artists JELLY ROLL, ASHLEY McBRYDE and BAILEY ZIMMERMAN, along with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON, were all honored by BILLBOARD at its annual Power Players event.

STONEY CREEK RECORDS' JELLY ROLL was given the Breakthrough Award, presented by fellow artist/songwriter ERNEST. WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artists McBRYDE and ZIMMERMAN received the Groundbreaker Award and Rookie of the Year Award, respectively. McBRYDE's award was presented by friend and fellow Country artist TERRI CLARK, while ZIMMERMAN received his award from HARDY. GASTON was named Executive of the Year.

In her acceptance speech, McBRYDE said to her supporters, "Thank you for seeing me as a positive instead of seeing me as defiant. This is a reminder to bet on yourself. Betting on yourself is the right move. Betting on yourself gets you here. Betting on yourself gets you a GRAMMY.”

