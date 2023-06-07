-
Morgan Wallen Cleared By Doctors To Sing Again
by Jeff Lynn
June 7, 2023 at 8:43 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
BIG LOUD/MERCURY/REPUBLIC RECORDS' MORGAN WALLEN shared some good news last night (6/7) with fans via an INSTAGRAM story, saying that he has been cleared by his doctors to sing again, and is rescheduling the six weeks of shows he missed after being diagnosed last month with "vocal fold trauma" (NET NEWS 5/9).
"The docs cleared me to talk and sing ... we back," he captioned a photo.
His website has his next scheduled tour dates as JUNE 22-23 at CHICAGO's WRIGLEY FIELD
(Photo: Morgan Wallen Instagram)