HOWARD UNIVERSITY R&B WHUR (96.3)/WASHINGTON, DC has tapped SUNNI PURIC aka “SUNNI" for middays. Most recently she worked at AUDACY Urban WPGC (95.5)/WASHINGTON, DC (NET NEWS 6/25/21). She replaces AUTUMN JOI who recently exited.

PD AL PAYNE said, "Is there a word to describe when great meets great? We spoke with a lot of incredible people, but all the roads led back home. SUNNI is on the A-LIST of DMV TV, radio, social life, and social media. Her work to empower women is unmatched as well. WHUR is changing the DC daily forecast with a guarantee of SUNNI days along with our QUIETSTORMS at night."

SUNNI added, “I am so incredibly honored to be your next midday host at WHUR. To start this next chapter of my radio career in such a legendary space is a total dream come true."

Her resume includes stints at iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop N' R&B WJLB/DETROIT and AUDACY Top 40 WPOW (POWER 96)/MIAMI. She'll continue to be a contributing host on TV's FOX5 DC. The former BOSNIAN refuge migrated to the UNITED STATES in 1997 and is also a published author. Her book, “Still I Shine,” details her life from the refugee camps to having a career in radio and in the media.

