'Live From CMA Fest'

APPLE MUSIC will celebrate 50 years of CMA FEST with "Live from CMA FEST," a two-hour live show each day of the four-day festival, originating from APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY's NASHVILLE studios. Beginning TOMORROW (6/8), the show will air from 3-5p (CT), and have APPLE hosts KELLEIGH BANNEN, FANCY HAGOOD, TY BENTLI, and NADA hosting an audio "tailgate party" before the CMA FEST evening activities.

APPLE STUDIOS will welcome artists MIRANDA LAMBERT, JORDAN DAVIS, LAUREN ALAINA, HAILEY WHITTERS, and more. You can catch the show on APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY here.

