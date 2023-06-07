Hryciw

iHEARTMEDIA/CENTRAL FLORIDA has named iHEARTMEDIA/PORTLAND VP/Digital Sales ANDREW HRYCIW as SVP/Sales for the cluster, effective JULY 1st. He will report to Area Pres. BARBARA LATHAM.

HRYCIW started his career as an AE with CLEAR CHANNEL/RICHMOND, VA, in 2002 and spent the last 18 years in PORTLAND after transferring to the market in 2005 as an Account Mgr., rising to GSM and Recruitment and Education Category Manager before moving to the iHEARTMEDIA Digital team in 2018.

LATHAM said, "I’m thrilled to have ANDREW join us in CENTRAL FLORIDA and bring his tenure with iHEARTMEDIA, along with his extensive digital experience, to our team."

HRYCIW added, "I am incredibly honored to accept this position and lead such a strong portfolio of radio stations and digital offerings in CENTRAL FLORIDA. I am thrilled to bring my wife and three daughters from PORTLAND to O-TOWN this summer. I look forward to working with the talented team of professionals in CENTRAL FLORIDA as we continue to develop innovative solutions for our clients."

The iHEARTMEDIA CENTRAL FLORIDA stations include Active Rock WJRR, AC WMGF (MAGIC 107.7), Tropical WRUM (RUMBA 100.3), Talk WTKS (REAL RADIO 104.1), Top 40 WXXL (XL 106.7), Sports WYGM-A-W245CL (96.9 THE GAME), News-Talk WFLF-A-W226BT-W231CT (NEWSRADIO WFLA ORLANDO), Hip Hop WTKS-HD2-W283AN (104.5 THE BEAT), Spanish Top 40 WRUM-HD2-W246CK (MEGA 97.1), and Spanish News-Talk WRSO-A-W250CE (ACCIÓN 97.9)/ORLANDO; Top 40 WFKS (KISS 95.1), AC WLRQ (LITE ROCK 99.3), and News-Talk WMMB-A-WMMV-A/MELBOURNE-COCOA, FL; FNN NETWORK; and ACCIÓN NEWS NETWORK.

