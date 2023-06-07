Ski

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS syndicated FRANK SKI recently (6/3) held his 20th Annual CELEBRITY WINE TASTING & LIVE AUCTION at the BLUE MARTINI in ATLANTA. The festivities were hosted by JEEZY and JEANNIE MAI..

The event raised funds for the FRANK SKI KIDS FOUNDATION's PLANET GREEN science trips. The travel gives middle & high school students the opportunity to learn about climate change, emphasize science, technology, athletics, and the arts.

SKI said, “I'd like to thank our 500 plus contingent of generous friends who came out on SATURDAY supporting our important initiatives plus my lovely wife PATRICE for her valuable contributions for the event.”

OCEANIC TRADEWINDS Pres/COO. GARY BERNSTEIN added, "It was an amazing event for a great cause. No one owns the community brand so authentically and actively as FRANK SKI. This is an important part of his success and why he has such an extraordinary connection with his listeners.

“We are excited to be expanding the community initiatives with involvement to our expanding syndication affiliate base with the addition of the DC kids to this event and with the upcoming expansion of the YOUTH BOWL to DALLAS and MIAMI."

In addition to being syndicated, "The FRANK SKI SHOW" airs in mornings on COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WALR (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA and he also daily handles afternoons with "THE FRANK SKI SHOW W/ NINA BROWN" on HOWARD UNIVERSITY R&B WHUR/WASHINGTON DC.

For more information on supporting The FRANK SKI KIDS FOUNDATION or becoming an affiliate of the syndicated THE FRANK SKI SHOW WITH NINA BROWN, contact OCEANIC TRADEWINDS, CEO GARY BERNSTEIN at (508) 245-1776, gary@oceanictradewinds.com or NANCY ABRAMSON, COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS, nabramson@compassmedianetworks.com.

