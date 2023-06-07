CROMWELL MEDIA NASHVILLE has promoted Active Rock WBUZ (102.9 THE BUZZ) PD/Brand Manager CRATE "ATTICUS" MORAT to Dir./Music Programming, adding branding and imaging responsibilities for Classic Hits WQZQ-AM/W227DC and Urban AC WPRT-HD2 (102.1 THE VILLE).

MORAT said, “In addition to our heritage Rock station, 102.9 THE BUZZ, we have two other distinct NASHVILLE music brands that I’m excited to begin working with! Thanks to CROMWELL MEDIA owner BUD WALTERS, outgoing VP/Market Manager DENNIS GWIAZDON, and newly appointed GM SHAWN FORT, for creating the opportunity for me to lead all these music stations toward a successful future in MUSIC CITY.”

CROMWELL MEDIA President BUD WALTERS said, “CRATE was with us years ago and did a great job. We were glad to get his call from INDIANAPOLIS when 102.9 THE BUZZ was looking for a PD and he re-joined us. Now it’s great to be able to promote from within as we plan growth for NASHVILLE's 93.3 CLASSIC HITS and 102.1 THE VILLE.”

FORT added, “CRATE and I met in MEMPHIS when we were both part-timers getting our start in this business. Everything has come full-circle as we’re teammates again here in NASHVILLE. He’s one of the best when it comes to creative ideas for programming and sales. Based on what he’s done with 102.9 THE BUZZ, I can’t wait to see what he does when he gets his hands on CLASSIC HITS and THE VILLE!”





