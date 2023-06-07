New Affiliate

AUDACY BETQL NETWORK's "YOU BETTER YOU BET" has picked up a non-AUDACY station clearance with the addition of CRC BROADCASTING Sports KQFN-A-K240EU-K257CD (1580 THE FANATIC)/PHOENIX, which will carry the show, hosted by NICK KOSTOS and KEN BARKLEY, noon-4p (MT) weekdays.

“We’re pumped to continue the growth and reach of ‘YOU BETTER YOU BET’ and introduce the show to ARIZONA’s sports betting station,” said BETQL NETWORK VP MITCH ROSEN. “We’re confident PHOENIX sports fans and betting enthusiasts will quickly incorporate the show’s unique combination of insights and ‘Wagertainment’ into their daily listening habits.”

“Sports betting in ARIZONA has become very popular since becoming legal in 2021,” said CRC BROADCASTING CO. Pres./GM RON COHEN. “The addition of ‘YOU BETTER YOU BET’ provides another compelling reason why PHOENIX area sports fans choose KQFN THE FANATIC For timely, valuable and entertaining sports programming. The addition of this show has further solidified THE FANATIC as ARIZONA's Sports Betting Station!”

