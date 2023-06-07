Davis (Photo: LinkedIn)

AUDACY is launching a new sports sales team led by SVP and former WFAN-A/NEW YORK VP/GM LEE DAVIS. DAVIS, who has been leading the company’s TWIN (traffic, weather, information, news) product since 2018 and has also served in leadership roles at UNIVISION/NEW YORK, COX RADIO, and WINS-A/NEW YORK, will report to Pres./AUDACY Networks and Multi-Market Sales BOB PHILLIPS.

“No medium delivers more value for sports than Audio. People are spending more time than ever with broadcast Radio, streaming and podcasts, and the demand for compelling sports content across these channels is growing exponentially,” said CRO BRIAN BENEDIK. “Through our best-in-class sports audio portfolio, powered by over 150 flagship team partnerships, iconic local broadcast brands, award-winning podcasts and sports betting content, Audacy is uniquely positioned to capitalize on a new sales strategy in this arena.”

