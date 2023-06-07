Michael (Photo: Jeremy Cowart)

LONDON, UK-native KARL MICHAEL has signed an exclusive global co-publishing agreement with PEERMUSIC. The singer-songwriter has written songs including “Can We Dance” for BRUNO MARS.

PEERMUSIC NASHVILLE President MICHAEL KNOX said, “I’m very excited about KARL MICHAEL coming to PEERMUSIC. KARL is one of the best singers in town and writing some of my new favorite songs. You can feel his energy and excitement when he is in the building. ”

PEERMUSIC Pres./CEO KATHY SPANBERGER said, “KARL’s talent is undeniable. I can’t wait to see what he does next, and I’m thrilled that he has joined the PEERMUSIC roster. We know that we can leverage our global network of offices to help further the impressive impact he has made in a short amount of time. The support he’s receiving from other artists and the creative community is really exciting.”

KARL MICHAEL said, “Working with the team at PEERMUSIC is a dream come true. This is a team of outstanding music publishers and to be able to leverage their global reach and network is a great opportunity.”

« back to Net News