Josh Abbott Band (Photo:Nick Infante)

Independent TEXAS Red Dirt Country group the JOSH ABBOTT BAND has signed a management deal with MAKE WAKE ARTISTS/DEEP ROOTS MANAGEMENT. CHRIS KAPPY of MAKE WAKE and DYLAN WRIGHT of DEEP ROOTS will co-manage the band, with MAKE WAKE's ERIC BERGER handling day-to-day operations. The band is currently on tour, and has released two singles since the signing, "Country Nights" and "My Dad And His Truck."

MAKE WAKE ARTISTS founder KAPPY said, "We are very excited about having JOSH on the roster. He’s a visionary in TEXAS Red Dirt, and we’re excited about exposing him and all his talents to the rest of the Country Music world."

ABBOTT added, "We’re fired up to be a part of the MAKE WAKE and DEEP ROOTS fam. They have a contagious energy and the ability to elevate artists ... We’re excited for what this chapter brings."

The JOSH ABBOTT BAND is JOSH ABBOTT (vocals, guitar), AUSTIN DAVIS (banjo), EDWARD VILLANUEVA (drums), DAVIS FRALIN (keys, band leader), JIMMY HARTMANN (bass), KRIS FARROW (electric guitar), CALE RICHARDSON (electric guitar), and ADAM HILL (fiddle).

« back to Net News