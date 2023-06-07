Renewal

The UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE and SIRIUSXM have extended their radio deal through 2025. USL games, including a USL CHAMPIONSHIP game of the week, the USL CHAMPIONSHIP Final, USL SUPER LEAGUE inaugural Final, USL LEAGUE ONE Final and USL LEAGUE TWO Final, will air on SIRIUSXM FC, along with the in-season weekly "USL ALL-ACCESS" with USL play-by-play voice MIKE WATTS and analyst DEVON KERR on TUESDAY nights at 7p (ET).

“At the USL, we want to ensure that our games are available to our fans wherever they want to experience them,” said USL Chief Commercial Officer COURT JESKE. “SIRIUSXM has been a great partner the last three years and extending this relationship on the men’s side was an easy choice. We are also incredibly proud that they will offer coverage of the USL SUPER LEAGUE, our new women’s professional league, with the inaugural season beginning in AUGUST of 2024.”

“The USL has a terrific and dedicated fanbase across the country and we’re pleased to deliver those fans both the action on the pitch and a show dedicated to their league,” said SIRIUSXM VP/Sports Programming ERIC SPITZ. “We’re excited to not only renew our agreement with the USL for multiple years, but also expand our coverage and be the exclusive audio home of the USL CHAMPIONSHIP Final, LEAGUE ONE Final, LEAGUE TWO Final and the new USL SUPER LEAGUE Final.”

