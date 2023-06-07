Bob Kevoian: Mustache Intact

BOB KEVOIAN, former co-host of “The BOB & TOM Show,” is host of a new podcast that deals with his recent gastric cancer diagnosis. KEVOIAN retired as host of the show in DECEMBER 2015 after 35 years on-air with TOM GRISWOLD, who remains host of the show.

In "The BOB & Cancer Show," BOB and his co-hosts, including his wife BECKY and WHIT GRAYSON, discuss the initial shock and numbness that came with the diagnosis, and then follow up with ways to stay positive and fight cancer with food, as they discuss the importance of setting goals and working to achieve them, while embracing uncertainty.

The podcast bowed yesterday, with KEVOIAN appearing live in-studio as a special guest on "The BOB & TOM Show."

Joked KEVOIAN, “My biggest fear was losing the mustache because we are about to celebrate its 54th birthday on JUNE 18th. Good news: The mustache stayed put!"

