17 Markets Strong

GEMINI XIII's "The TJ Show" is now in 17 affiliate markets across the U.S., among them KEY WEST, SYRACUSE, MEMPHIS and PEORIA-BLOOMINGTON, IL.

Commented GEMINI XIII VP/Entertainment & Special Projects SCOTTY MEYERS, “We are thrilled with 'The TJ Show''s exponential growth, with the addition of our 16th and 17th affiliates just three months since its debut. Our top priority is to provide exceptional service to our stations, and with a talented cast and team, the versatility of our program has been a key factor in our success. This young and energetic group of talent has created a truly joyful dynamic which is resonating with audiences and the sales teams in every market.”

Other markets carrying the show include KALAMAZOO, MI; ANCHORAGE/WASILLA, AK; CEDAR RAPIDS/PARKERSBURG, IA; AUBURN, AL; MISSOULA, MT; BANGOR, ME; BISMARCK, ND; JACKSON, MS; GREENVILLE/CLEVELAND, MS; ALBANY, GA; HUNTSVILLE/DECATUR, AL; POMPTON LAKES, NJ and WARWICK/ORANGE COUNTY, NY.

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS VP Programming JEFF McCARTHEY added, "Success comes naturally when you join forces with people who believe what you believe. 'The TJ Show' is exactly that. A team of passionate radio talents on a mission to deliver entertaining and relatable content while keeping it clean. Before the launch on one of our stations, TJ met, via Zoom, with our Sales team. They were sold on the show before day one. TJ and the team have gone out of their way to supply us with audio focusing on local events and within a short period of time, the audience and clients are responding in a positive manner."

« see more Net News