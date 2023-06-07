Jack Lee (Photo: Gary Green)

JACK LEE, singer-songwriter-guitarist-producer of the ‘70s L.A. power pop band THE NERVES and author of the trio’s best-known song, “Hanging On The Telephone,” covered by BLONDIE, died MAY 26th in SANTA MONICA, CA, after a three-year battle with colon cancer at 71.

LEE's family said in a statement, “He never gave up on his music, to the very end. His guitar, right by his side. He lived his songs. One by one they told the story of his life. Some dreams die. His never will.”

Born in ALASKA, LEE first left home for CALIFORNIA at 15 and arrived at the SANTA MONICA PIER, in the town he called home for most of his life. He hitchhiked to SAN FRANCISCO at 19, and was picked up on the side of the road by a powder-blue T-Bird driven by CONSTANCE WILLIAMS, who would later become his wife and mother of two of his children. She sold everything she owned so LEE could record and self-publish the original single version of “Hanging On The Telephone,” a rarity on his own MAIDEN AMERICA imprint.

He founded THE NERVES in SAN FRANCISCO in 1974 with two East Coast emigrés, PETE CASE and PAUL COLLINS, both of whom also sang and wrote, sharing an admiration for THE BEATLES and BOB DYLAN. The three were ambitious enough to secure a $2,000 loan to record and press up a four-song, self-titled, self-released 1976 EP, which featured two LEE compositions, “Give Me Some Time” and “Hanging On The Telephone,” the lead-off track.

After recording their debut, a self-titled DIY 7-inch EP, THE NERVES relocated to L.A. on NEW YEAR'S DAY 1977. The band’s EP was distributed by GREG SHAW’s influential independent L.A. label BOMP RECORDS.

In 1977, THE NERVES booked their own self-produced coast-to-coast U.S. tour, during which they appeared with such acts as THE RAMONES, PERE UBU, DEVO, and MINK DeVILLE. They made several 1977-78 appearances at THE MASQUE, the legendary subterranean HOLLYWOOD club. The band split apart in 1978, CASE forming THE PLIMSOULS and COLLINS founding THE BEAT.

In the wake of the band’s breakup, LEE was struggling to establish himself as a solo artist when JEFFREY LEE PIERCE of THE GUN CLUB, and President of the BLONDIE FAN CLUB -- brought a copy of THE NERVES EP, and "Hanging On The Telephone," to the attention of DEBORAH HARRY, who phoned LEE and asked for permission to record it.

The song became a radio “turntable hit” that helped thrust BLONDIE’s million-selling third LP "Parallel Lines" into the Top 10 in the U.S. and #1 in the U.K. to No. 6 in the U.S. and No. 1 in the U.K. The song remains a fixture of the group’s set list and was later covered by DEF LEPPARD, CAT POWER and, most recently the PUERTO RICAN punk band DAVILA 666. This year, the original NERVES version was featured on the NETFLIX series, "Outer Banks."

Following that major success as a writer, Lee stepped back into the performing arena with two collections of original material, both of which he produced. As a writer, LEE's "Come Back And Stay," a song from his days with THE NERVES, was a breakthrough hit for PAUL YOUNG in the U.K., propelling his debut album, "No Parlez," which featured two other Lee songs, to No. 1 in the U.K. in 1983.

LEE continued to write and record music for the rest of his life, and plans call for a documentary film and the release of some 30 unissued recordings sometime in the near future.

At LEE’s request, his remains were cremated. His life will be commemorated by a plaque in the ROSE GARDEN at HOLLYWOOD FOREVER CEMETERY. A memorial celebration showcasing his previously unreleased body of work and his hits is being planned at the ECHOPLEX in L.A.

LEE is survived by his children WALLIE AUTRY, GRACE LEE, MARY LEEE and CYNTHIA JACQUELINE LEE COOK and wife MIEKE SOFIA LEE.

Condolences and archival material of his work and life can be sent to jackleeinmemory@gmail.com.

CHRIS MORRIS

