Eurobond Issue

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has announced a $802m Eurobond offering in order to refinance part of its existing debt, and pay transaction fees and expenses. The new issue will carry a 4% interest rate and come due in 2031.

The notes will be listed on the EURONEXT AMSTERDAM exchange, and will be sold to investors outside the U.S., which makes it exempt from being registered with the SEC here in the U.S. UMG expects the offering to close on JUNE 13th.

According to MOODY'S, UMG’s “good track record in supporting and developing artists’ careers through its global network of iconic labels and publishing companies covering 200 markets,” along with “a best-in-class music catalog with good geographic diversity and monetization opportunities” and “an experienced management team with a proven track record of adapting to new trends through innovation" makes it a good investment.

Its rating could face downward pressure “if there is deterioration in the company’s business model that results in a material, sustained erosion of its leading market position, profitability or cash flow generation,” the ratings agency noted at the time.

UMG reported a net debt of $1.91 billion for the year ended DECEMBER 31st, 2022 with revenues of $2.62 billion in Q1 2023, up 9.3% YoY on a constant currency basis. Its recorded music revenues came in at $2.06 billion, up 9.6% YoY, while its music publishing division generated revenues of $456.02 million, up 11.5% YoY at constant currency.

The company’s EBITDA came in at $280.05m, down 43.4% YoY on a constant currency basis. UMG attributed the decline to “non-cash share-based compensation expenses” that were considerably higher than in the comparable quarter a year earlier. UMG rolled out its first global equity compensation plan in Q4 2022.

