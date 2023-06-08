Breen, Gregory (Photos: KUAR)

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS LITTLE ROCK News-Talk-Jazz KUAR-Classical KLRE (CLASSICAL 90.5)/LITTLE ROCK has promoted local "MORNING EDITION" host DANIEL BREEN to News Director and Operations Coordinator RYAN GREGORY to PD.

GM JONATHAN SEABORN said, "As we move forward, we have no doubt that DANIEL BREEN's exceptional journalistic skills and passion for news will greatly benefit KUAR in his new role as News Director. Likewise, we are confident that RYAN GREGORY's extensive expertise in operations and programming will elevate our station's offerings as he steps into the role of Program Director."

« see more Net News