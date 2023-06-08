Robertson (Photo: CBN)

MARION GORDON "PAT" ROBERTSON, founder of CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING NETWORK, host of "THE 700 CLUB," conservative commentator, and presidential candidate, died THURSDAY (6/8) at 93.

ROBERTSON served in the MARINE CORPS and graduated YALE LAW SCHOOL before undergoing a religious conversion and getting a Master of Divinity degree. Using the facilities of the defunct WTOV-TV/PORTSMOUTH, VA, ROBERTSON launched UHF station WYAH-TV on channel 27 in 1961 as the beginning of CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING NETWORK, which expanded with TV stations in ATLANTA, DALLAS, and BOSTON and nationwide syndication of his show "THE 700 CLUB." CBN acquired WXRI/NORFOLK in 1962 (sold in 1989), NUEVO CONTINENTE RADIO/BOGOTA, COLOMBIA in 1968, and five stations in upstate NEW YORK in 1969, selling that cluster in 1982. CBN's national cable channel was rebranded to THE FAMILY CHANNEL and sold to NEWS CORP. in 1997. ROBERTSON retired from "THE 700 CLUB" in 2021.

Politically active for conservative causes, ROBERTSON, who founded the CHRISTIAN COALITION, unsuccessfully ran for the 1988 Republican presidential nomination. He was often in the news for making derogatory comments about other religions, feminism, homosexuality, liberalism, and abortion, blaming natural disasters on secularism or other causes he deemed anti-religion (and blaming the 9/11 attacks on God being angry at AMERICA), and making predictions that often did not come true. He also founded REGENT UNIVERSITY and the OPERATION BLESSING charity.

« see more Net News