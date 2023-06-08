Dunlap and Mack

AUDACY Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH morning hosts COLIN DUNLAP and CHRIS MACK are no longer hosting the morning show, but they haven't left the building, reports the PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE.

The paper reports that DUNLAP and MACK are assuming "multimedia roles" with the AUDACY cluster after being off the air for the last month, with DORIN DICKERSON and ADAM CROWLEY hosting the show while a "final personnel" announcement is forthcoming from VP/Market Manager MICHAEL SPACCIAPOLLI.

According to SPACCIAPOLLI, DUNLAP and MACK will be appearing on all five AUDACY PITTSBURGH stations, write and make videos for the FAN website and social media accounts, and make television appearances.

