Starts Monday

CNBC "FAST MONEY" contributors GUY ADAMI and DAN NATHAN will host a new show for SIRIUSXM BUSINESS RADIO. "MRKT CALL" will air MONDAYS at noon (ET) starting JUNE 12th.

“I have always believed that one of the most impactful, intimate, and powerful mediums is radio,” said ADAMI. “Sports radio captured the attention of an untapped audience in the 1990s, and I am convinced we can do the same with a high energy, no holds barred, intelligent approach in our market show on SIRIUSXM.”

“When GUY and I founded RISKREVERSAL MEDIA, our goal was to take our experience demystifying market-moving news on CNBC to different platforms, meeting investors everywhere they are, in their ear, live-streaming, and on the go,” said NATHAN. “Our collaboration with SIRIUSXM is an exciting evolution of this strategy on a medium and service we not only use but believe is best-in-class.”

