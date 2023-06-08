Clockwise: Young Jas, DJ Misses, Incognito

RADIO ONE/URBAN ONE Top 40/Rhythmic KBXX (97.9 THE BOX)/HOUSTON has added to its lineup as night show host YOUNG JAS moves up to join the "GOOD MORNING H-TOWN" team of KEISHA NICOLE, J-MAC and JESSICA JEANZ. Nights will be handled by nationally syndicated host INCOGNITO and his "POSTED ON THE CORNER" show, joined by co-host DJ MISSES.

RADIO ONE/HOUSTON OM/PD TERRI THOMAS commented, "We are beyond excited to welcome YOUNG JAS to the Morning Show and INCOGNITO to THE BOX family. Both YOUNG JAS and INCOGNITO are incredibly talented individuals who bring their unique styles and immense passion to the table."

RADIO ONE/HOUSTON VP/GM PAM MCKAY added, "We firmly believe that YOUNG JAS, INCOGNITO and DJ MISSES presence will elevate our already exceptional lineups and provide our listeners with an unforgettable radio experience."

