As a formerly regular WALT DISNEY WORLD-goer, COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY took notice when many of the things his family enjoyed about the park changed under new leadership. He also took note when returning CEO ROBERT IGER listened to his customers and fixed some of the problems. IGER, SHOMBY explains in his latest column for ALL ACCESS, “listened, responded, and acted. Simple, quick, decisive and transparent.”

The same lessons can and should be applied to radio, SHOMBY says, especially in the wake of an unpopular business decision, like terminating a longtime morning show. But even in the day-to-day running of the stations, there are ways to make sure listeners’ voices are heard, including the “Listener Advisory Board” concept. (He details how to create and manage one in the column.) He also suggests that radio Program Directors make themselves easily accessible to listeners, and actually respond to their concerns.

