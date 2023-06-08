Baugh

Longtime LOS ANGELES airborne traffic reporter JEFF BAUGH passed away on TUESDAY (6/7) after a battle with lung cancer. He was 80.

The MARINE CORPS veteran served as airborne traffic reporter for WESTWOOD ONE and at KFWB-A in 1986-2008, then at KNX-A in 2008-2017, and finally as KFI's "KFI in the Sky" in 2017 until this year. He wrote a book, "Stick With Us And We'll Get You There: How To Be Where You Want To Be On The Road And In Life," with clinical social worker MARY WALKER BARON in 2018.

