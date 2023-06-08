Berryhill

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) and MADFUN ENTERTAINMENT have jointly signed a global publishing deal with songwriter, producer and engineer BROCK BERRYHILL. He co-wrote two singles currently on the Country charts JUSTIN MOORE and PRISCILLA BLOCK's “You, Me and Whiskey,” and “Heaven By Then,” by BRANTLEY GILBERT and BLAKE SHELTON, featuring VINCE GILL.

After playing in his own band, HAND TO HAND, for years, BERRYHILL moved to NASHVILLE in 2015 and embarked on a career as a songwriter. He's written for KANE BROWN, JELLY ROLL, CHASE MATTHEW, JASON ALDEAN, KENNY CHESNEY, LEE BRICE, COLE SWINDELL, COLT FORD, and many more. He also has a long list of production credits with artists including GILBERT, JELLY ROLL and MATTHEW.

WCM NASHVILE Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN said, “BROCK is a true professional who knows his way around any writer’s room and any studio you put him in. You’d be hard-pressed to find a writer that works harder than BROCK. His co-writers know that a day spent with BROCK is a day that wins.”

MADFUN ENTERTAINMENT founder ALICIA PRUITT added, “BROCK is one of those few writers that can create in any room and in any genre. His heart and his work ethic are what makes him one of today’s biggest songwriters.”

