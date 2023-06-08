Call For Entries Open

The PRODUCTION MUSIC AWARDS, which celebrates exceptional production music libraries and Composers, has opened up the window for 2023 entries. details of its upgraded ceremony at new London venue Here at Outernet on November 20, 2023. The UK-based event will take place at the new LONDON venue HERE at OUTERNET on NOVEMBER 20th.

The PRODUCTION MUSIC AWARDS categories for entry are broadly split into Composition and Sync strands. The Composition strand has 15 genre-specific categories for production music tracks, plus the Best Wildcard Track and a highly-contested Best Newcomer award. The Sync strand highlights the Best Use of Production Music across platforms including television (drama, factual, trailer and advertising), sports promo, film trailer, and digital/online advertising.

The deadline for entries is JULY 21st and will be judged by a panel of respected industry creatives. Click here for more information.

