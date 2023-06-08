McAnally (Photo: SMACKsongs)

DALLAS-based CTM OUTLANDER has acquired the publishing catalog of songwriter-producer SHANE McANALLY and the works of McANALLY's SMACKSONGS, which include the songs of MATT McGINN, JOSH OSBORNE, and OLD DOMINION’s MATTHEW RAMSEY and TREVOR ROSEN.

The deal includes elements of McANALLY's royalties from more than 200 master recordings as a producer, plus a four-year go-forward co-publishing deal. Additionally, McANALLY's publishing companies, SMACKSONGS and SMACKBLUE, will now be administered by CTM OUTLANDERS. Included in that admin deal are works by WALKER HAYES, KYLIE MORGAN, JOSH JENKINS and others.

McANALLY has more than 50 #1 songs and two Songwriter of the Year awards from the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC to his credit. He has had cuts recorded by LUKE BRYAN, KENNY CHESNEY, HALSEY, SAM HUNT, THE JONAS BROTHERS, MIRANDA LAMBERT, JOHN LEGEND, OLD DOMINION, REBA McENTIRE, BLAKE SHELTON, GWEN STEFANI, and GEORGE STRAIT.

McANALLY's credits as a producer include KELSEA BALLERINI, KELLY CLARKSON, HAYES, SAM HUNT, KACEY MUSGRAVES, WILLIE NELSON, DOLLY PARTON and CARLY PEARCE.

CTM OUTLANDER launched two years ago, and is a partnership between OUTLANDER CAPITAL and the Dutch-based independent music entertainment company CTM.

"I am very excited to start this new partnership built on a mutual passion for all things music, along with the global reach of this incredible team," said McANALLY. "[CTM OUTLANDER CEO] ANDRE [DE RAAF] is a visionary, and understands the importance of managing music rights, as he has shown over the course of his career. As I continue to expand my creative work to new areas, ANDRE and his team recognize the passion I have, not just for creating music in the traditional sense, but also in areas of film, TV, BROADWAY, and beyond. I am thankful to the CTM OUTLANDER team for partnering with me to manage my catalog copyrights and am eager to see what we are able to accomplish together over the next several years."

OUTLANDER CAPITAL PRINCIPAL MIKE McKOOL said, "We believe in NASHVILLE’s creative community and are proud to help amplify the stories that are a by-product of an environment that cultivates ingenuity. With CTM OUTLANDER’s integration across multiple disciplines, it’s exciting to see the integrity of these catalogs preserved and amplified while also providing this security to the writers.”

This deal follows previously catalog acquisitions by CTM OUTLANDER of NASHVILLE songwriters NATALIE HEMBY, BEN BURGESS and MICHAEL TYLER.

