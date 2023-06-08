Jaxon

Former CUMULUS MEDIA Country KATC (CAT COUNTRY 95.1)/COLORADO SPRINGS PD/morning co-host BO JAXON has been hired for mornings at AUDACY Country WBEE/ROCHESTER, NY, joining current hosts TERRY CLIFFORD and T.J. SHARP. JAXON, who will start there on MONDAY, JUNE 12th, gave plenty of notice at KATC, announcing his plans to depart for a new gig in early MAY (NET NEWS 5/1).

Former “The BEE Morning Coffee Club" show member CHRIS KONYA departed in MAY after 10 years, and co-host CLIFFORD announced plans to retire in SEPTEMBER after three decades at the station (NET NEWS 3/10). AUDACY is still on the hunt for CLIFFORD's successor. Apply here.

JAXON joined KATC as APD/morning host in 2020, and was promoted to PD in 2021. Prior to that, he was OM for SUMMITMEDIA’s SPRINGFIELD, MO cluster, as well as PD and morning co-host for the company’s Country KTTS, PD/morning host at KSE RADIO VENTURES Country KWOF (92.5 THE WOLF)/DENVER and PD at Hot AC sister KIMN. He also spent 15 years on-air at KLUC/LAS VEGAS.

“We had a lot of qualified applicants for our opening at WBEE, and BO quickly rose to the top,” said Brand Mgr. CHRIS MICHAELS. “His passion, creativity and personality made him the perfect fit to join TERRY and TJ on ‘The Bee Morning Coffee Club.’”

Added JAXON, ““I grew up in NEW JERSEY, so thank you, AUDACY, for helping me come back home to the East Coast. I am super excited to join ‘The Bee Morning Coffee Club’ with TJ and TERRY. They are incredible talents, and we will have so much fun waking up ROCHESTER! I could not ask for a better opportunity.”

The PD gig at KATC is still open. Find the job posting here.

