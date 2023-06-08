-
Wade Goodwyn, Longtime NPR Correspondent, Dies At 63
by Perry Michael Simon
June 8, 2023 at 12:02 PM (PT)
Former NPR National Desk Correspondent WADE GOODWYN passed away of cancer THURSDAY (6/8) at 63.
GOODWYN moved from political organizing for Rep. LLOYD DOGGETT (D-TX) and RALPH NADER to freelance reporting for public radio, first reporting for NPR in 1991 and ultimately joining the staff, based in DALLAS and covering major stories in the region including the BRANCH DAVIDIAN standoff and siege in WACO and the bombing of the Federal building in OKLAHOMA CITY. He retired from NPR in APRIL.