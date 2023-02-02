44 Leaders Chosen

The NASHVILLE-based LEADERSHIP MUSIC has announced the list of 44 established music industry leaders from around the country who will make up its class of 2024. Nearly 300 qualified industry leaders applied for the spots.

Among those beginning their program year this OCTOBER will be: THE VALORY MUSIC CO. VP/Promotion & Digital ASHLEY SIDOTI; TRISHA YEARWOOD, INC. EVP/Marketing & Partner Strategy MANDY McCORMACK; PREMIERE NETWORKS Dir./Rock Programming & Specials SAL CIRRINCIONE; NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS EVP/Industry Affairs APRIL CARLY-SIPP; WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE VP/A&R ROHAN KOHLI; OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP Sr. Mgr./Artist & Label Strategy JENN TRESSLER; 615 LEVERAGE + STRATEGY founding partner JACKIE CAMPBELL; THE BLACK OPRY founder and Co-Director HOLLY G.; and songwriter/artist SARAH BUXTON.

The in-person, eight-month program is designed to expose participants to every facet of the music industry, including publishing, touring and live music, media and record companies, as well as encourage dialogue and understanding among industry leaders and explore the challenges facing the music business. LEADERSHIP MUSIC has graduated more than 1,300 leaders since it was founded in 1989.

This class was chosen by a selection committee made up of 30 program alums.

