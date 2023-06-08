KCON August 18-20 In LA

The strategic partnership between CJ ENM AMERICA and iHEARTMEDIA/LOS ANGELES is for KCON LA 2023, the K-POP festival scheduled for AUGUST 18-20 at the LOS ANGELES CONVENTION CENTER and CRYPTO.COM ARENA.

CJ ENM AMERICA Co-CEO STEVE CHUNG said, “Partnering with iHEARTMEDIA LOS ANGELES will allow us to bring a truly unforgettable experience to both existing and new K-pop fans. Together, we combine the best of both worlds, with our expertise in delivering the K-culture experience and iHEARTMEDIA’s reach, influence and unmatched experience engaging with fans in unique and creative ways. We look forward to this being the beginning of a long-term relationship.”

CJ ENM Head of Live Entertainment KIM HYUN-SOO said, "We are delighted as iHEARTMEDIA joins KCON as one of our partners, especially at an exciting time where KOREAN entertainment is thriving globally. Celebrating 11 years since our first U.S. event, KCON has become the signature festival to experience everything K-culture, and as we strive to provide an upgraded KCON experience each year, this partnership with iHEARTMEDIA will help us expand our reach even further.”

iHEARTMEDIA Division President KEVIN LEGRETT said, “In a very short-time KCON LA has become a can’t-miss event in Southern CALIFORNIA. iHEARTMEDIA LOS ANGELES is excited about this new marketing and promotional partnership. Our audio, promotional and digital ecosystem will further activate KCON LA’s massive, loyal and passionate fan base that actively supports businesses that support the K-pop movement. Amplified with iHEARTMEDIA LA’s multi-platforms, we will design sponsor campaigns and deliver results for an amazing KCON LA experience.”

