WARNER MUSIC GROUP has made a deal with YOTO, a platform for kids' music and audio.

The partnership kicks off this month with music from SUPER SIMPLE SONGS coming to the YOTO platform. TORONTO-based parent company SKYSHIP ENTERTAINMENT has had a partnership with WARNER’s ARTS MUSIC division since 2020 for the brand, which has attracted 38.6 million subscribers and more than 44 billion views on YOUTUBE.

Starting next year, WMG will make many of its artists available for YOTO's music player for kids. The company will create “cards” – the cartridges the player uses to play content – from “a carefully selected and curated group” of artists, all of which will be “suitable for young users,” revealed YOTO, which describes its music player as a way to “access the best kids’ audio, without being exposed to ads, unsuitable content or racking up too much screen time.” The player doesn’t have a screen, just a speaker.

The company's approach is inspired by the MONTESSORI approach to education, which ignores traditional, formal education in favor of individualized lesson plans that follow a child’s natural interests and pace of development.

Said WMG President Global Catalog KEVIN GORE, “We’re delighted to be partnering with YOTO to bring some carefully curated music to its huge and growing audience of young people. Starting with our children’s classics from SUPER SIMPLE SONGS and expanding to some of the highlights of our wider catalog, we’ll work together to open new horizons for YOTO’s young users.”

Added YOTO co-founder/CEO BEN DRURY, “Music plays a powerful role in children’s development, from helping develop speech and language to helping them understand the world around them. We’re delighted to be partnering with WMG to bring these legendary kids’ music brands to YOTO.”

YOTO Head Of Music & Sound DOM HODGE said, “The wonderful thing about music and kids is that it’s never passive. Singing, moving and playing along are always part of how they enjoy music and we’re so excited to be working with WARNER MUSIC GROUP to bring these YOTO CARDS to market.”

Since WMG launched its Arts Music division in 2017 with GORE as President, it has looked to build a home for classical, jazz, musical theater, film scores and children's music.

Deals have been signed with SESAME WORKSHOP, BUILD-A-BEAR, CLOUDCO ENTERTAINMENT's HOLLY HOBBIE, FRED ROGERS PRODUCTIONS and MATTEL.

YOTO launched its first-generation player on KICKSTARTER in 2019, which promptly sold out. The YOTO MINI, a portable version of the player, launched in late 2021, and the third-generation player, which features more memory and a longer battery life, will be released on JUNE 15th, retailing for $119.99 in the U.S.

