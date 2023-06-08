Evan Bogart (Photo: LinkedIn)

EVAN BOGART's SEEKER MUSIC has acquired the publishing catalog of U.K. production duo, FUTURE CUT, composed of producer TUNDE BABALOLA and DARREN LEWIS, who played a pivotal role in the production and writing of LILY ALLEN's debut album, "Alright, Still."

FUTURE CUT’s songwriting and production has resulted in over 35 million album sales, three #1 U.K. hits, and an array of international chart-toppers.

Building on their success with ALLEN, FUTURE CUT went on to produce major hits for pop acts such as RIHANNA, SHAKIRA, MIA, LITTLE MIX and TOM JONES ("Give A Little Love").

They have also maintained a presence in the underground drum ‘n’ bass scene, collaborating with acts like ULTERIOR MOTIVE and RENE LaVICE.

FUTURE CUT's DARREN LEWIS said, “The general public don’t know who we are… But they’ve definitely heard us.”

SEEKER MUSIC CEO BOGART said the company aligns itself “with music that we are passionate about and actively ‘seek’ out groundbreaking, cutting-edge and inspirational songwriting

“With FUTURE CUT, what I love is that you get the music industry’s ‘best of both worlds.' DARREN and TUNDE have made some of the most recognizable songs of the last two decades.

“These guys are always killing it, while still innovating, constantly changing the game and breaking new artists, a balance and achievement that I personally connect with and admire. It’s a true honor for SEEKER to have the opportunity to be working with them.”

Added FUTURE CUT, “As a songwriter himself, EVAN understands what it means to be constantly evolving, musically and creatively. We don’t want our songs sitting on a shelf – we want them to be worked in fresh, creative ways that are still in line with our artist-driven focus and ‘brand.’ Not a lot of publishers get that, but EVAN, and SEEKER, do.

“We also want to thank the SEEKER team for making this deal happen and our attorney MARVIN KATZ for introducing us to SEEKER and representing us in the transaction as well as KORDA MARSHALL."

